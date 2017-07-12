Rejected – Gremio On Italian Serie A Side’s Bid For Liverpool Target Luan

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have failed with an offer for Liverpool target Luan, with the player's Brazilian club Gremio believing it does not come close to matching their valuation.



The 24-year-old forward has been linked with leaving his first club in senior football to head to Europe this summer, but Gremio will not deal for less than they believe Luan is worth.











Liverpool have been strongly linked with the Brazil international, but recently Sampdoria put in an offer of €12m for Luan.



For Gremio president Romildo Bolzan, the bid is nowhere near his club's valuation of Luan.





"Gremio have already rejected this proposal", the president was quoted as saying by ZH.

"It is already known to their representative.



"We are no longer dealing with this situation", Bolzan added.



Gremio are claimed to be looking for at least double the €12m put on the table for Luan to consider letting the 24-year-old talent move on this summer.



The Brazilian outfit own 70 per cent of Luan's sporting rights and it has been suggested another Italian club are willing to meet the €24m price tag.



Gremio though do want Luan to stay in Brazil until the end of the year.

