Ezgjan Alioski Set For Leeds United Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Macedonia forward Ezgjan Alioski is set to undergo a medical with Leeds United later today and will then sign a contract with the Yorkshire giants.



The 25-year-old has been on Leeds’ radar this summer and there were suggestions on Wednesday that the Whites are closing in on agreement with FC Lugano.











Leeds were reportedly still to agree a deal with Lugano but it seems a deal is done as according to Swiss outlet RSI, the forward left for England from Zurich on Wednesday.



And it has been claimed that Alioski will undergo medical checks with Leeds later today and is also expected to put pen to paper on a contract with the Championship outfit.





The details of the deal are still unclear but it seems Leeds have obtained permission from Lugano to get Alioski go through a medical, indicating a deal is all but done.

Alioski has also attracted interest from Atalanta and Swiss giants Basel, but it seems Leeds are set to beat off competition for his signature soon.



The Whites are also expecting to announce the deal to sign Samu Saiz before the end of the week.

