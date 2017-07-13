XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2017 - 10:54 BST

Ezgjan Alioski Set For Leeds United Medical

 




Macedonia forward Ezgjan Alioski is set to undergo a medical with Leeds United later today and will then sign a contract with the Yorkshire giants.

The 25-year-old has been on Leeds’ radar this summer and there were suggestions on Wednesday  that the Whites are closing in on agreement with FC Lugano.




Leeds were reportedly still to agree a deal with Lugano but it seems a deal is done as according to Swiss outlet RSI, the forward left for England from Zurich on Wednesday.

And it has been claimed that Alioski will undergo medical checks with Leeds later today and is also expected to put pen to paper on a contract with the Championship outfit.
 


The details of the deal are still unclear but it seems Leeds have obtained permission from Lugano to get Alioski go through a medical, indicating a deal is all but done.  

Alioski has also attracted interest from Atalanta and Swiss giants Basel, but it seems Leeds are set to beat off competition for his signature soon.

The Whites are also expecting to announce the deal to sign Samu Saiz before the end of the week.
 