Manchester City To Pay Half Joe Hart’s Wages During West Ham Loan

Manchester City will pay half of Joe Hart's £100,000 per week pay packet during his loan at West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Hart spent last term on loan in Italy with Serie A side Torino and has no future back at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.











West Ham are rapidly closing in on taking the shot-stopper to the London Stadium as Slaven Bilic looks to reinforce his options between the sticks.



The Hammers are driving a hard bargain with the Citizens and will only pay half of Hart's wages during his spell at the club.





The Citizens will pay £50,000 of Hart's wages while he is on loan at the London Stadium.

Hart, 30, has two years left on his lucrative contract at the Etihad Stadium.



Manchester United held talks with the goalkeeper's representatives earlier this summer, but with David de Gea set to stay at Old Trafford, Hart appears to be West Ham bound.

