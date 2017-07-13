Sheffield United Set For £5m Windfall As Kyle Walker Heads To Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have agreed a fee with Tottenham Hotspur for full-back Kyle Walker, in a development which will net Sheffield United around £5m, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Citizens have been desperate to boost their full-back options this summer and recently lost out on Dani Alves, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain.











Now Manchester City are set to sign Walker after agreeing a deal worth over £50m with Tottenham for the England international.



Due to a sell-on clause, Sheffield United will earn around £5m from the deal, a good bonus for the Blades as they prepare for life back in the Championship.





The deal to take Walker to the Etihad Stadium is expected to proceed quickly and the 27-year-old is reportedly set for a medical on Friday .

Spurs have endured a quiet transfer window so far this summer and it remains to be seen whether the influx of funds into their coffers from the sale of Walker sparks signings for the north London club.



Walker meanwhile will look to learn and develop under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

