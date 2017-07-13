Tottenham Hotspur Suffer Blow As Potential Kyle Walker Replacement Signs New Contract With Ligue 1 Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are likely to miss out on one potential replacement for Kyle Walker after the news Monaco have signed Djibril Sidie to a new contract.



Mauricio Pochettino's men made an approach for Sidibe in June in an effort to take the Frenchman to north London.











But no bid was made and now Monaco have confirmed that the full-back has put pen to paper on a new contract running until the summer of 2022 at the Stade Louis II.



With Spurs having agreed to sell full-back Walker to Manchester City, they are sure to need a replacement for the England international.





Spurs will have to look at other options than Sidibe though, as Monaco have no intention of selling the defender .

Sidibe made 47 appearances in all competitions for Monaco last season as the principality club won the Ligue 1 title, the full-back chipping in with a crucial six assists in the league.



Tottenham are claimed to be banking around the £50m mark for Walker.

