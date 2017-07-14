Chinese Side Working On Last Minute Signing of Chelsea and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian are not ready to give up on their chase of star Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has also been linked with a move to Premier League pair Chelsea and Liverpool.



Aubameyang is in the Dortmund squad who have travelled to the Far East as part of their pre-season tour, but there are still doubts over his future at the club.











Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in snaring him away from the Westfalenstadion this summer, but Tianjin are the ones who are putting pressure on to secure his signature.



Recent amendments to tax laws in China have made it more difficult for Chinese sides to secure the big money transfers of top level players, but according to German daily Bild, Tianjin have not given hope of signing Aubameyang.





The club have continued to chip away to take the Gabonese international to China and it has been claimed that they are prepared to offer a fee of €80m and match Aubameyang’s wage demands, worth €30m per season, in order to get the deal over the line before the Chinese transfer window closes later today.

Chelsea have also been interested in securing the Dortmund striker and reportedly opened talks with the Bundesliga outfit for his signature earlier this week.



The 28-year-old is also on Liverpool's radar and it has been claimed in some quarters the Reds are ahead in the chase.

