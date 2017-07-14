Erik Lamela Facing Waiting Game Over Serie A Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela is not a priority for Inter Milan, who are more interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Javier Pastore, in what will be a blow to the Spurs star's hopes of an Italy return.



The Argentine winger has been recuperating from a hip problem and has not played a single minute of football since October last year and is expected to miss the start of next season.











Tottenham have been eyeing a move for AC Milan winger Suso and Inter are reportedly keen to take Lamela to Italy during the summer transfer window, with claims that the player himself is desperate to return to Serie A.



However, it seems Lamela is not Inter’s top target at the moment as according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the club have other priorities in the market ahead of the Spurs winger.





Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Pastore has been of keen interest for the Nerazzurri and club want to test the waters with him first before making any concrete move for Lamela.

The Tottenham winger is still on Inter’s radar, but they are only expected to consider signing him if they fail to land their other priority targets, meaning Lamela must sit tight and cross his fingers.



The 25-year-old has a contract until 2020 with Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino thinks his compatriot has a future at the club moving forward.

