Agents Fees Holding Up Tiemoue Bakayoko’s Chelsea Transfer

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko’s imminent transfer to Chelsea is being held up by disagreements over agent fees at the moment.



Chelsea have been in talks with Monaco for weeks over a move for the France international and they are on the verge of getting the deal over the line.











Bakayoko arrived in London on Friday and underwent a medical with Chelsea ahead of his proposed transfer to Stamford Bridge, but the deal is not done yet.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, disagreements of the proposed fee that needs to be paid to various agents involved in the deal is holding up his transfer to Chelsea at the moment.





The clubs and his representatives were still finalising the fine print of the agreement on Friday night and a few minute details are still to be worked out before the transfer can go through.

However, it seems the main bone of contention at the moment is the agent fees and there are suggestions that all the parties concerned are working hard to iron out the problems.



Bakayoko could miss the start of Chelsea’s Premier League campaign even if he joins the club as he is still recuperating from knee surgery he underwent at the end of last season.

