X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/07/2017 - 12:51 BST

Arsenal Ready To Use Buy-Back Clause For Winger Then Sell At Profit

 




Arsenal are set to trigger their buy-back clause for Fluminense winger Wellington Silva and sell him to Bordeaux for a profit.

The Brazilian winger joined Arsenal in 2011 and had various loan spells in Spain and England before he was sold back to Fluminense last summer with an option to buy him back at a certain fee.




Silva has been subject to interest from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux, who are keen to sign him and they have gone to work to make sure that they can take the Brazilian to France this summer.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, they entered into discussions with Arsenal a few weeks ago as the Gunners still have a priority buy-back option on the winger.
 


And it seems the French club have convinced the north London club to buy him back from Fluminense before selling him to Bordeaux for a profit during the summer transfer window.  

It has been claimed that Arsenal are set to trigger the €3.5m buy-back clause in their agreement to sell him to Fluminense and get him back on their books for a short period of time.

They have an agreement in place with Bordeaux to sell him for a fee of around €5m, thereby earning a profit from the transaction.

The player has also agreed to join Bordeaux and has already thrashed out personal terms over a four-year contract with the club.
 