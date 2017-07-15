No Disgrace In Gary Mackay-Steven Not Making Celtic Impact Feels Derek McInnes

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes that there is no need for new signing Gary Mackay-Steven to feel disheartened at having failed to make it big at Celtic Park.



The 26-year-old became the 46-year-old manager's latest signing after putting pen-to-paper to a two-year deal with the club also registering him for their Europa League qualifier on Thursday, which he duly played in.











The winger, who joined Celtic from Dundee United in 2015, managed just eleven appearances overall for Brendan Rodgers's team last term.



McInnes though believes that the player shouldn't feel disgrace at having failed to make a big impact at Celtic Park as it is never easy there given the kind of competition on offer at the Bhoys.





"It hasn't worked out for him at Celtic and I don't think there is any disgrace in that given the level of player who is ahead of him", the manager told his club's official website.

"But I think he comes here with a point to prove.



"He also comes here eager to getting back to playing regularly.



"Hopefully we can provide him with that platform.



"He is another player who comes in to add to the good players we have already got."



Mackay-Steven is the Aberdeen manager's fifth signing of the season and the former Bristol City boss insists that the signings have been specific with an eye on giving the team the right kind of balance for next season.



"Football is about balance. We have got some very good individuals in the building but we do need that natural width for this team.



"We are very specific with our signings. We have now got the wide player that we were so keen on.



"A brilliant addition to the squad and really looking forward to seeing him in that strip."

