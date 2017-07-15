Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Defender Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that centre-back Federico Fazio is joining Roma on a permanent basis.



The Argentine was shipped out to the Serie A club last summer on a season-long loan deal, with the Giallorossi having an option to buy.











Fazio has impressed during his time at the Stadio Olimpico and the Italian giants have been keen to make sure his move becomes permanent.



The centre-back is now joining Roma permanently, with Spurs confirming in a statement: "We have reached an agreement with Roma for the permanent transfer of Federico Fazio.





" We wish Federico all the best for the future", the statement from the Premier League giants added.

Fazio featured on a regular basis for Roma last term and made 48 appearances for the club across all competitions, chipping in with four goals, as the Giallorossi pushed Juventus for the Serie A title.



The Argentine made 32 appearances in total for Tottenham during his time at White Hart Lane, as he struggled to make an impact in English football.



His deal at Roma is slated to run until the summer of 2019.

