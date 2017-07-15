Tottenham Hotspur Star Mousa Dembele Outlines Personal Goal For Next Term

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has expressed his desire to improve certain aspects of his game next season, with an emphasis on scoring goals.



The Belgian, who joined the Lilywhites in 2012 from Fulham, has gone on to establish himself as a crucial member of the team with his manager Mauricio Pochettino going on to heap praise on him, describing him as a "genius".











The 29-year-old though remains humble, insisting that more work is left than he has already completed and he will aim towards achieving his goals during next season.



One of the goals for next season, according Dembele, will be to score more goals and the midfielder insists that self belief and hard work can help to do that.





The midfielder has vowed to continue working hard and feels in a team such as Tottenham such a work ethic comes naturally as he is surrounded by hard workers.

“It’s a new season and you want to challenge yourself so for me, the last two seasons have been good, but I want to want to improve in certain areas, maybe scoring more goals”, Dembele told his club's official website.



“To do that you have to believe in yourself and work hard.



"That’s not difficult in this team because you only have players who want to work hard.



"It’s just a matter of following what everyone does and hopefully I’ll get there.



“What’s really important though isn’t me.



“All that really matters is that the team wins.”

