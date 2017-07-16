XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/07/2017 - 16:41 BST

New Chelsea Contract For Marco van Ginkel Ahead of PSV Loan

 




Marco van Ginkel has signed a new contract with Chelsea and then instantly been loaned to PSV Eindhoven.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since a 2013 move from Vitesse, has had two separate loan spells at PSV and is now heading back to the Eindhoven club for a third.




However, despite his failure to yet make an impact at Chelsea, the Blues continue to believe in Van Ginkel's talents and have extended his contract until 2020.

Now Van Ginkel will look to kick on once again at PSV, where he will expect to play regular first team football next term.
 


The midfielder has had four loan spells away from Chelsea in recent years and in addition to his time at PSV has also plied his trade for AC Milan and Stoke City.

PSV have been desperate to take Van Ginkel back to the club and have now succeeded.

He made 15 appearances in the Eredivisie for PSV last season, scoring an impressive seven goals.
 