Giuseppe Bellusci Spares Leeds United By Accepting Reduced Sum To Terminate Contract

Giuseppe Bellusci has spared Leeds United a big payoff to terminate his contract.



The Italian centre-back was recently told by Leeds he is surplus to requirements, despite having 12 months to run on a contract which is reported to be worth around £14,000 per week.











Following talks with Leeds, Bellusci has agreed to terminate the deal in order to become a free agent – he has a number of sides chasing his signature.



The centre-back could likely have stood firm and demanded Leeds pay up the remaining time on his contract, but he has agreed to go cheaply, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Bellusci is keen to close the chapter on his Leeds story and wants to sign for another club sooner rather than later .

As such he was open to doing a deal with the Whites to end his contract early.



Greek side PAOK Salonika, who were rejected earlier this summer in favour of Leeds by Whites new boy Felix Wiedwald, are in pole position to sign Bellusci following talks with his agents.



Several Italian sides are also keen.

