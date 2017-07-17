La Liga Giants Enter Mix For Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Spanish giants Sevilla have entered the mix for Newcastle United target Ryad Boudebouz.



Montpellier have agreed to let Boudebouz move on to pastures new this summer for the right price and the Algeria international has been linked with Newcastle, Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen.











No club have yet thrashed out an agreement with Montpellier for Boudebouz – and now the Algerian has another side on his tail.



According to French magazine France Football, Boudebouz is attracting interest from La Liga giants Sevilla, who have identified the midfielder as a key transfer target.





Boudebouz was in fine form for Montpellier last season and chipped in with eleven goals in 33 Ligue 1 games.

He has admitted he is keen to taste a new challenge, with playing in the Champions League an ambition he wants to fulfil.



Sevilla would be able to hand the attacking midfielder the chance due to finishing in fourth place in La Liga last season.

