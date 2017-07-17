XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2017 - 16:17 BST

La Liga Giants Enter Mix For Newcastle United Target

 




Spanish giants Sevilla have entered the mix for Newcastle United target Ryad Boudebouz.

Montpellier have agreed to let Boudebouz move on to pastures new this summer for the right price and the Algeria international has been linked with Newcastle, Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen.




No club have yet thrashed out an agreement with Montpellier for Boudebouz – and now the Algerian has another side on his tail.

According to French magazine France Football, Boudebouz is attracting interest from La Liga giants Sevilla, who have identified the midfielder as a key transfer target.
 


Boudebouz was in fine form for Montpellier last season and chipped in with eleven goals in 33 Ligue 1 games.

He has admitted he is keen to taste a new challenge, with playing in the Champions League an ambition he wants to fulfil.

Sevilla would be able to hand the attacking midfielder the chance due to finishing in fourth place in La Liga last season.
 