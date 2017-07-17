Paris Saint-Germain Stay In Hunt For Alexis Sanchez With Agent Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have moved into pole position to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal after touching base with the Chilean's agent.



Sanchez is claimed to be ready to leave Arsenal this summer as he looks to play Champions League football next season.











Manchester City are interested, but Arsenal do not want to sell to Premier League rivals, reducing the Citizens' chances of landing the forward.



Bayern Munich recently dropped out of the race due to concerns over the financial cost of a deal, leaving PSG in pole position.





According to French daily Le Parisien, PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique had contact with Sanchez's agent over the last week and stressed the Ligue 1 side's interest in his client .

PSG have not been put off by Sanchez's wage demands and stand ready to pounce.



Sanchez has just a year remaining on his contract at Arsenal and has so far held off putting pen to paper on an extension.



The Gunners are still hoping the former Barcelona man agrees to stay.

