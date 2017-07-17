XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2017 - 21:49 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Stay In Hunt For Alexis Sanchez With Agent Meeting

 




Paris Saint-Germain have moved into pole position to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal after touching base with the Chilean's agent.

Sanchez is claimed to be ready to leave Arsenal this summer as he looks to play Champions League football next season.




Manchester City are interested, but Arsenal do not want to sell to Premier League rivals, reducing the Citizens' chances of landing the forward.

Bayern Munich recently dropped out of the race due to concerns over the financial cost of a deal, leaving PSG in pole position.
 


According to French daily Le Parisien, PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique had contact with Sanchez's agent over the last week and stressed the Ligue 1 side's interest in his client.

PSG have not been put off by Sanchez's wage demands and stand ready to pounce.

Sanchez has just a year remaining on his contract at Arsenal and has so far held off putting pen to paper on an extension.

The Gunners are still hoping the former Barcelona man agrees to stay.
 