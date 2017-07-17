XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2017 - 13:43 BST

Premier League Striker Targeted By Leeds United Joins Whites’ Yorkshire Rivals

 




Barnsley have won the race for young Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo, who had been linked with Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea have confirmed that the 18-year-old is heading to Oakwell on a season-long loan deal.




The Blues will be looking for Ugbo to play on a regular basis with Barnsley in the Championship as they aim to assess the youngster's progress.

Ugbo finished as Chelsea's top scorer in their development squad last season and he also played a big role in the Blues winning the FA Youth Cup, with ten goals scored.
 


He has also impressed at international level, helping England's youngsters to success in the Toulon Tournament.

Now Ugbo links up with Barnsley and will look to play regularly in the Championship and also hit the back of the net consistently.

Barnsley finished in 14th spot in the Championship standings last term and though Ugbo was of interest to Leeds and Wolves, Chelsea have concluded Oakwell is the best place for the striker to take his next steps in the game.
 