Premier League Striker Targeted By Leeds United Joins Whites’ Yorkshire Rivals

Barnsley have won the race for young Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo, who had been linked with Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Chelsea have confirmed that the 18-year-old is heading to Oakwell on a season-long loan deal.











The Blues will be looking for Ugbo to play on a regular basis with Barnsley in the Championship as they aim to assess the youngster's progress.



Ugbo finished as Chelsea's top scorer in their development squad last season and he also played a big role in the Blues winning the FA Youth Cup, with ten goals scored.





He has also impressed at international level, helping England's youngsters to success in the Toulon Tournament.

Now Ugbo links up with Barnsley and will look to play regularly in the Championship and also hit the back of the net consistently.



Barnsley finished in 14th spot in the Championship standings last term and though Ugbo was of interest to Leeds and Wolves, Chelsea have concluded Oakwell is the best place for the striker to take his next steps in the game.

