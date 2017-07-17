Roma Linked With Summer Swoop For Manchester City Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are considering making a move for Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov this summer.



With Pep Guardiola spending substantial money on his defence this summer, it is unclear how big a role the 31-year-old full-back could have at the Etihad next season.











Kolarov has already rejected overtures from Turkey and there are also suggestions that Inter Milan are interested in taking him to Italy, but another Serie A club are also considering signing him.



According to Italian outlet forzaroma.info, Roma sporting director Monchi is assessing the possibility of signing the Serbia defender from Manchester City this summer.





Roma are keen to add some more experience to their backline and Kolarov has emerged as a target for the club ahead of the start of the new seasons.

Manchester City are expected to demand a fee of around €10m for the Serbian and the player’s wage demands are believed to be to the tune of €4.5m per season.



A former Lazio player, Kolarov left Italy for Manchester City in 2010 and has won two Premier League titles with the club over the last seven years, amongst various other honours.



He has a contract until the end of next season with Manchester City.

