06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2017 - 23:58 BST

Juventus Continue Talks With Agents of Manchester United Linked Nemanja Matic

 




Juventus are continuing to hold discussions with Nemanja Matic's agents as they seek to work out the financial implications of a deal for the Chelsea midfielder.

The Bianconeri are keen on Matic and Chelsea have signalled they will deal for the right price following their capture of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.




But Juventus are still trying to get a grip on exactly how much a deal for Matic would cost and, according to Sky Italia, are continuing to speak to the midfielder's representatives.

It has been claimed that Matic would be happy to move to Juventus if an agreement can be found.
 


The Serbian has also been linked with Manchester United, where a reunion with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would be on the cards.

Juventus are also looking at alternative midfield options in the event they cannot snap Matic up this summer.

The Bianconeri are keen on Liverpool's Emre Can and Paris Saint-Germain's Blaise Matuidi.
 