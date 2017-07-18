Liverpool Working To Improve Game Over Pre-Season Says Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has revealed that he and his team-mates are giving it their best in training, but still need to improve before the start of the season.



The Reds arrived in Hong Kong earlier this week as they prepare for the Premier League Asia Trophy, which begins with a match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.











Henderson, who was out of action for his club from the middle of February after picking up a foot injury, insists that he has felt good in each of the two friendly matches thus far and is giving it his best in the training along with his team-mates as they continue to prepare for the new season.



“I feel good. I’ve got a few more weeks to build on my fitness but my body feels good”, Henderson told his club's official website.





“I got through the last couple of games, which was a good confidence boost to get going again. I look forward to the next few weeks and hopefully I can go from strength to strength and be ready for the first game of the season."

While working on match fitness in training is important, the skipper insists that winning their friendly fixtures is also going to be equally important as they hope to kick off on a winning note.



There is the need, the midfielder feels, to improve on certain aspects of their game as they continue playing their friendly games.



“To make sure [that we are in shape] we’re working hard in training, working on fitness levels.



“In games, working on one or two things we need to improve on for the start of the season.



"The main thing is winning games and getting back into the winning mentality. I think that’s the most important thing.



“We’ve only been back a short space of time but we’ve done a lot of work in that time with a couple of games.



“The cobwebs are gone now and we can start really pushing on in training. I’m sure we’ll start to do that this week.”

