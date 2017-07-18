Rangers Star Congratulates Matt Crooks On Northampton Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has congratulated Matt Crooks on securing a move to Northampton Town.



Crooks has left Ibrox for an undisclosed fee and put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Cobblers, ending a frustrating Rangers spell for the midfielder.











Rangers snapped Crooks up from Accrington Stanley along with Windass in the summer of 2016, but while Windass has managed to secure a spot in the first team squad with the Gers, Crooks struggled.



Windass feels Crooks has done well to move to Northampton, who finished 16th in League One last term, and has also asked forward Billy Waters to take care of his now former team-mate.





The Rangers midfielder wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations big man Matt Crooks.

"Look after him Billy Waters."



Crooks had a number of clubs south of the border keen on securing his services this summer, but it is Northampton who have won the race.



The midfielder has been training with Rangers Under-20s this summer, as he bids to build up his fitness.

