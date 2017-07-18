XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2017 - 16:28 BST

Serie A Side Closing In On Leeds United Goalkeeper Marco Silvestri

 




Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona are closing in on the signature of Leeds United goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

The Italian club are keen to land a new goalkeeper this summer and have turned to Silvestri, who turned out for the Gialloblu's local rivals Chievo Verona before joining Leeds in 2014.




Silvestri lost his place between the sticks at Elland Road last season as veteran goalkeeper Rob Green was preferred.

And his situation has only got worse this summer as Leeds have brought in German custodian Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen.
 


According to Sky Italia, Hellas Verona are now closing in on snapping up Silvestri from Leeds and ending the goalkeeper's English adventure.

It is unclear how much the Italian side will pay to snap up Silvestri, who cost Leeds around the £400,000 mark to buy.

The shot-stopper was highly rated when he joined Leeds and his stock has remained high in his homeland, despite an adventure in England which has latterly gone off the rails.
 