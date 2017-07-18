XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2017 - 14:01 BST

We’ll Speak With His Agent – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers On Departure Possibility For Bhoys Star

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that left-back Emilio Izaguirre could be on the move this summer.

Now 31 years old, Izaguirre has been at Celtic since a 2010 move to the Scottish giants from Motagua, in the defender's native Honduras.




He has seen his playing time dip of late due to the emergence of Kieran Tierney, with just 12 Premiership appearances last term, and could be coming to the end of his time at the Scottish champions.

Rodgers talked about Izaguirre at a press conference this afternoon and said: "There is maybe an opportunity for him to go elsewhere, outside of Europe.
 


"We will speak with him and his agent", the Celtic boss added.

Izaguirre was recently claimed to be eyeing a new contract to further extend his stay at Celtic, after Rodgers activated a one-year extension for the defender earlier this year.

The left-back explained that he is looking to stay at Celtic until he is 34 and then end his career in the MLS.

However, Izaguirre's time at Celtic may end much sooner than that.
 