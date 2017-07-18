You Never Know – Manchester United Star Won’t Rule Out Alvaro Morata Still Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is refusing to rule out the Red Devils signing Alvaro Morata, despite having just forked out £75m for Romelu Lukaku



Morata had been linked with a move to Old Trafford for most of the summer until the Red Devils turned their attention elsewhere to secure a deal for Everton striker Lukaku, which supposedly ended their pursuit of the Real Madrid man.











While Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been clear Real Madrid made their own decision with regards to not selling Morata, the striker continues to be linked with a move, now to AC Milan and Chelsea.



Mata believes that his club have done good business in the transfer market by securing the signature of Lukaku – but he won't rule out Morata being signed too.





"It looks tough to see Alvaro Morata in a Red Devils shirt with the arrival of Romelu", Mata told Cadena Cope.

"We've signed an important player in attack and it's difficult, although you never know.



"Things can happen in the last few days, but I wish Alvaro the best."



Morata had been keen to move to Manchester United, but now a deal appears unlikely unless Mourinho concludes he needs another striker beyond Lukaku.

