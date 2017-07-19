Ligue 1 Giants Offered Chance To Sign Newcastle United Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United want €18m to sell striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, with the hitman having been offered to French giants Lyon, it has been claimed.



Mitrovic has been linked with leaving St, James' Park this summer, with the Magpies reportedly looking to offload the former Anderlecht man.











According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon have been offered the chance to sign Mitrovic for a fee of €18m.



It is not clear whether Les Gones are considering making an approach for the striker, but the signs are that Newcastle want to get him off the books this summer.





He made a total of 29 appearances for Rafael Benitez's men last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists for his team-mates .

Benitez regularly preferred other options, especially in Championship action, and Mitrovic completed the full 90 minutes in just three of his side's final six league games.



The Serbian has a contract which runs until the summer of 2020 at Newcastle.

