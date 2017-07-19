XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2017 - 11:07 BST

Ligue 1 Giants Offered Chance To Sign Newcastle United Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

 




Newcastle United want €18m to sell striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, with the hitman having been offered to French giants Lyon, it has been claimed.

Mitrovic has been linked with leaving St, James' Park this summer, with the Magpies reportedly looking to offload the former Anderlecht man.




According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon have been offered the chance to sign Mitrovic for a fee of €18m.

It is not clear whether Les Gones are considering making an approach for the striker, but the signs are that Newcastle want to get him off the books this summer.
 


He made a total of 29 appearances for Rafael Benitez's men last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists for his team-mates.

Benitez regularly preferred other options, especially in Championship action, and Mitrovic completed the full 90 minutes in just three of his side's final six league games.

The Serbian has a contract which runs until the summer of 2020 at Newcastle.
 