06 October 2016

20/07/2017 - 11:06 BST

Aston Villa Midfielder Undecided On Future As Fiorentina Push Into Mix

 




Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout is yet to make a decision over his future as Fiorentina edge past Saint-Etienne in the chase for the Frenchman.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Saint-Etienne and the Ligue 1 club have been interested in signing him up on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.




Veretout spoke with Saint-Etienne boss Oscar Garcia earlier this week and the midfielder was booked in for a medical on Wednesday after Saint-Etienne agreed a fee with Villa.

However, the Frenchman never travelled to France to undergo the medical after Fiorentina slapped in an offer of around €7m, which was better than Saint-Etienne’s €4.5m bid.
 


The midfielder and his entourage are still in Birmingham deliberating over the situation and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, a final decision is yet to be made.  

Veretout is expected to make a definitive choice today or tomorrow and it has been claimed that at the moment he is leaning towards a move to Italy with Fiorentina.

Saint-Etienne have been chasing the midfielder all summer and it remains to be seen whether they look to offer more money to get their man.
 