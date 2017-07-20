Daryl Murphy To Finalise Nottingham Forest Move, Three-Year Deal For Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Daryl Murphy is to finalise his move from Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest on Friday, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Forest have agreed a fee with the Magpies of £2m for the 34-year-old as they look to fill the hole left by the departure of Britt Assombalonga to Middlesbrough on a £15m deal.











Murphy has now completed his medical with the Championship club and simply needs to iron out the remaining details and put pen to paper on his contract at the City Ground.



The former Ipswich Town striker is to sign a deal running until 2020 with Forest.





Murphy helped Newcastle win promotion from the Championship last season and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton will be keen to add the striker's experience to his group .

The Irishman has ten seasons of experience in the Championship to his name and in the 2014/15 campaign scored 27 league goals for Ipswich.



He scored seven goals in all competitions for the Magpies last term.

