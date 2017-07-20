Felix Wiedwald Starts – Leeds United Confirm Team For Borussia Monchengladbach Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed their team to face Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly in Austria this afternoon.



Head coach Thomas Christiansen has his full travelling party available, except midfielder Mateusz Klich, who is currently out injured.











New signing Matthew Pennington, who has joined on loan from Everton, is on the bench and could make his unofficial Leeds debut against the Bundesliga club.



Felix Wiedwald is between the sticks for Leeds, while Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi are the full-backs. Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper link up in the centre of defence.





Christiansen picks Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips as his midfield two, while just ahead sit attacking trio Ezgjan Alioski, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez. Chris Wood is up top .

Leeds can bring on a number of options from the bench, including Vurnon Anita and Samu Saiz, while new striker Caleb Ekuban will be hoping for a chance to make an impact.



Borussia Monchengladbach have split their squad as they have another friendly later today, against Ligue 1 club Nice.



