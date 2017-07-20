XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2017 - 12:03 BST

Felix Wiedwald Starts – Leeds United Confirm Team For Borussia Monchengladbach Friendly

 




Leeds United have confirmed their team to face Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly in Austria this afternoon.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen has his full travelling party available, except midfielder Mateusz Klich, who is currently out injured.




New signing Matthew Pennington, who has joined on loan from Everton, is on the bench and could make his unofficial Leeds debut against the Bundesliga club.

Felix Wiedwald is between the sticks for Leeds, while Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi are the full-backs. Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper link up in the centre of defence.
 


Christiansen picks Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips as his midfield two, while just ahead sit attacking trio Ezgjan Alioski, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez. Chris Wood is up top.

Leeds can bring on a number of options from the bench, including Vurnon Anita and Samu Saiz, while new striker Caleb Ekuban will be hoping for a chance to make an impact.

Borussia Monchengladbach have split their squad as they have another friendly later today, against Ligue 1 club Nice.

Leeds United Team: Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, O'Kane, Phillips, Alioski, Roofe, Hernandez, Wood
 