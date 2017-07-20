He’ll Play – Inter Coach Won’t Hold Back Manchester United Target In Friendlies

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that Manchester United target Ivan Perisic will be involved in games in the club’s pre-season tour of China.



The 28-year-old winger has been on Manchester United’s radar all summer and they have already agreed terms with the player, indicating Perisic wants to join the Old Trafford outfit.











But negotiations with Inter have proved difficult for Manchester United as the Nerazzurri have not moved an inch from their demand for a steep price for the Croatian.



There was talk earlier this week that deal could be on the cards, but nothing happened as Perisic travelled with the rest of the Inter squad for their pre-season tour of China.





The winger didn’t participate in a friendly in Italy last weekend, but Spalletti has confirmed that the winger will be playing in the games in China for Inter.

The Inter coach was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it when asked whether Perisic will be part of the pre-season games: “Here in China, he will play.



“In Riscone di Brunico he didn’t play because he was not well.”



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho indicated that Manchester United could abandon a move for Perisic as he is not prepared to pay what he feels is an unreasonable amount of money for a player approaching 30.

