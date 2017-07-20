Inter Want Anthony Martial To Push Manchester United To Agree To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are hoping that Anthony Martial demands Manchester United let him move to Italy.



The Nerazzurri have identified Martial as their first choice to replace Ivan Perisic, if the Croatia winger is sold to the Red Devils this summer.











It is claimed Martial himself is happy to move to Italy, but Manchester United do not want to let the former Monaco star leave.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Nerazzurri are hoping that Martial makes clear to Manchester United that he wants the move, and then his stance changes the Red Devils' mind.





It is unclear how much Martial will feature under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this season and with the World Cup on the horizon next summer, the idea of regular first team football at Inter appears to appeal .

Martial has been mooted as potentially part of a deal that would take Perisic to Old Trafford, even if he only joins the Italians on loan.



The 21-year-old has two further years to run on his contract with Manchester United.

