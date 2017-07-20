XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2017 - 23:30 BST

Juventus Ready To Test Liverpool’s Emre Can Stance By Slapping In Bid

 




Juventus are prepared to test Liverpool's resolve to keep Emre Can by slapping in a bid for the midfielder.

Can has not yet extended his contract at Anfield and is into the last 12 months of his deal with the Reds, something which has alerted Juventus to his potential availability.




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not want to sell Can and it has been claimed he is even prepared to run the risk of losing him on a free transfer by keeping him this summer without a contract extension.

But Juventus are ready to test Liverpool's stance.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Juventus are preparing an offer of €25m for Can.

Liverpool paid around €15m to sign Can from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, meaning they could make a €10m profit by accepting Juventus' proposal.

The German has regularly been handed starts at Liverpool by Reds boss Klopp and it remains to be seen how the German might react to a Juventus offer.
 