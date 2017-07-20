Juventus Schedule Video Conference With Chelsea To Discuss Manchester United Target Nemanja Matic

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus will hold a video conference call with Chelsea on Monday to discuss a move to Turin for Nemanja Matic.



The Italian champions have focused in on Matic, a player they have long admired and who they know is available for the right price after Chelsea signed Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.











The Bianconeri have not yet had direct contact with Chelsea to discuss Matic though, a situation which will change at the start of next week.



According to Telelombardia's programme Qui Studio A Voi Stadio, on Monday a video call will be held between the two clubs for the express purpose of discussing Matic.





Juventus will hope to use the call to push a move for Matic along, especially given suggestions the Serbian has already let it be known he is happy to join the Serie A side .

Matic has also been linked with a reunion with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United this summer, but the Blues may be reluctant to sell to Premier League rivals.



Nevertheless, the Red Devils could still try their luck.

