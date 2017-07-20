XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2017 - 12:18 BST

Lyon Forward Not Keen On Watford Move

 




Lyon striker Maxwel Cornet has declined an offer to join Premier League outfit Watford during the summer transfer window.

Joining Lyon from Metz in 2015, the 20-year-old forward has developed into a regular member of the first team squad and scored six goals in Ligue 1 last season.




His performances have attracted the attention of several clubs and Spartak Moscow have been interested in snaring him away from Lyon in the summer.

In recent days Watford also made a move for him and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Premier League outfit came close to verbally agreeing a deal with Lyon.
 


It has been claimed that Watford were prepared to offer a fee of around €12m, but it seems the forward won’t be moving to England during the summer transfer window.  

Cornet has decided to stay at Lyon and continue his development while playing European football with the Ligue 1 giants next season.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio also recalled him for early pre-season training, indicating that the player is in his plans going forward.

A former French youth international, Cornet made his senior debut in Ivory Coast colours earlier this year.
 