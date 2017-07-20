XRegister
06 October 2016

20/07/2017 - 15:16 BST

Yes, He’s Wanted But He’s Not For Sale – Liverpool Target’s Agent Shuts Door On Summer Departure

 




Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has rubbished speculation over his client’s future at Lazio and has insisted that the midfielder, who has been linked with Liverpool, is not for sale.

The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder has been linked with a move away from Lazio this summer despite signing a new five-year contract with the club recently.




Liverpool have been keen on taking him to Italy, but Lazio reportedly rejected a bid from the Reds earlier in the summer, signaling their intention to hold on to him.

Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman is his agent and he has reportedly met Inter Milan officials about the possibility of the Serbian moving to the San Siro in the next month or so.
 


However, Kezman denied the speculation and stressed that the midfielder is not for sale this summer.  

He insisted that Milinkovic-Savic is more than happy to stay at Lazio and wants to help the club to win trophies in the coming years.

Kezman told Lalaziosiamonoi: “Whatever you are reading, none of it is true.

“Sergej is not for sale at the moment.

"There is interest in the player from Italy, Spain and England, but he’s not for sale.

“He signed a new contract with Lazio, is happy in Rome and wants to do his best for the Biancocelesti next season and make the fans happy.

“He also wants to help the team win trophies.”

The Serbian joined Lazio from Genk in 2015 and has clocked up 74 appearances for the club in all competitions thus far.
 