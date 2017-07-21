Barrie McKay Unhappy With Rangers Treatment

Follow @insidefutbol





New Nottingham Forest winger Barrie McKay has revealed that the treatment he received at Rangers under Pedro Caixinha made his decision to move to England easier.



The 22-year-old found his chances limited under the Portuguese manager, starting in just three of the final eight fixtures for the Gers last season.











As a result McKay decided to leave his boyhood club to join Championship side Nottingham Forest on a four-year contract.



Reflecting on his time at Ibrox ,the youngster said that the treatment he received at the club was inhuman and therefore he had to make the decision to move on.





"There was a change of manager and his opinion was different", McKay was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I wasn't being treated the way any human being should be treated, but that's football and I had to move on."



Nottingham Forest are currently managed by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton and having played under the 54-year-old at Ibrox, McKay insists that when the opportunity to work under his former manager again came along, he could not say no.



"Not really at the time, with the way things went with the manager and the way I was being treated and stuff.



"It made the decision easy for when the gaffer got on the phone and he was obviously a big factor in me coming here and working with him again.



"When he came into Rangers, it was a big stage of my development and he helped me improve as a player.



"The way things happened up there is more disappointing. I spoke to my family, spoke to my girlfriend, spoke to my agent and I think it was just the right time.



"I guess that's football, but I'm a big boy and will get on with it."

