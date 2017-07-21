Juventus Formulate Strategy To Take Emre Can From Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are desperate to convince midfielder Emre Can about a transfer to Italy before opening talks with Liverpool for the Germany international.



The Italian champions are getting serious in their chase for the 23-year-old midfielder and are eyeing a move to snare him away from Anfield this summer.











With only a year left on his contract and Can yet to agree to a new deal with the Reds, Juventus are becoming increasingly confident about landing the Germany international.



Juventus are reportedly preparing a bid for the player, but according to Sky Italia, the Italian champions are looking to convince the player first before approaching the Reds.





The Bianconeri are desperate to convince Can about moving to Turin this summer and are only looking to open talks with Liverpool once they are sure about the midfielder wanting to join them.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to hold on to the midfielder and is still hopeful that Can will put pen to paper on new agreement with the Premier League giants.



With Liverpool struggling to add to their midfield resources this summer, Klopp is reluctant to lose Can before signing anyone of note for his squad.

