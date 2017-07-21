Juventus Sporting Director Meets Liverpool Target’s Agent, Deal Explored

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met the agent of Manchester United and Liverpool linked defender Jose Gimenez on Friday.



The Italian champions have been looking for a replacement to Leonardo Bonucci, who left to join AC Milan earlier this week, and have been considering a number of options in the market.











Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez is one of the players who is being closely looked at by Juventus as a possible recruit as the club consider all the options on their table.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus sporting director Paratici arranged a meeting with the player’s agent, Paco Casal, for Friday, to discuss a potential move.





The two are believed to have discussed the possibility of Gimenez moving to Juventus this summer as part of the Bianconeri's plans to strengthen their defence ahead of the start of the new season.

Atletico Madrid are not expected to welcome such overtures from Juventus as they are not planning to sell any of their players in the transfer window because of a transfer ban.



With the Spanish giants not allowed to register any new players this summer, it is unlikely they will allow Gimenez to leave, despite him not being one of the regular starters in Diego Simeone’s squad.



The Uruguay international has also been on the radar of English clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester United believed to be interested in the player.

