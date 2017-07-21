XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/07/2017 - 12:31 BST

Juventus Won’t Meet Chelsea’s Asking Price For Manchester United Target Nemanja Matic

 




Juventus are not prepared to meet Chelsea’s asking price for Manchester United target Nemanja Matic this summer.

The Serbian midfielder has been left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the Far East and is expected to leave the club by the end of the summer transfer window.




Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the Chelsea midfielder and wants to take him to Old Trafford, but Manchester United are expected to find it complicated to convince the Blues to sell Matic to Premier League rivals.

Juventus have been considered favourites to sign the 28-year-old this summer and the two clubs have been in talks over finding an agreement for Matic over the last week.
 


But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are not prepared to offer more than €25m for the player and for the moment, they are unwilling to match Chelsea’s financial demands.  

Chelsea have set an asking price of around €40m to €45m for the Serbia international and are not willing to lower their demands for the time being.

More talks are expected between the two clubs in the coming days where a compromise could be worked upon, but Matic is not the only midfielder on Juventus’ shortlist of targets at the moment.
 