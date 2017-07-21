Liverpool Confirm Andrew Robertson Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have completed the signing of left-back Andrew Robertson from Hull City.



Robertson completed a medical with Liverpool on Friday and then put pen to paper on a contract with the Merseyside giants; he is thought to have cost Liverpool a fee of £10m to sign from the Tigers.











His arrival ends Jurgen Klopp's long search for a specialist left-back after the German played midfielder James Milner in the position last term after losing faith in Alberto Moreno.



Robertson says he is delighted to make the move to Liverpool and admits turning out for the Reds will be a dream come true moment; the defender was working in a supermarket and playing as an amateur just four years ago.





" It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I’m delighted. There’s been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I’m glad that the deal’s finally been done and I’m a Liverpool player", Robertson told LFC TV.

"My family are proud of what I’ve achieved so far and they’re all over the moon with the move, as well as me of course. We’re all just looking forward to being part of the Liverpool family now.



"There’s not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool. When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me.



"I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and go on to do good things for this club", the left-back added.



The Scotland international has taken the number 26 shirt at Liverpool and will now set his mind to impressing Klopp in pre-season as he looks to start the season at left-back.

