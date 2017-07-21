XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2017 - 10:35 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Nail Down Strategy To Do Alexis Sanchez Deal

 




Paris Saint-Germain could quickly place an offer on Arsenal’s table after reaching an agreement with Alexis Sanchez, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

The Chilean star wants to leave Arsenal this summer and with his contract expiring at the end of next season, many feel Sanchez will not be playing for the Gunners in the new campaign.




Arsenal have made it clear that they will not be allowing him to leave, but that has not stopped his suitors from trying their luck to sign the 28-year-old winger.

Manchester City have been plotting to snare him away from Arsenal, but Arsene Wenger is reluctant to lose another one of his star players to Premier League rivals.
 


Bayern Munich have bowed out of the chase, but PSG are the ones who are doing all the running to secure the signature of the Chilean this summer at the moment.  

Contact between the club and Sanchez’s representatives has intensified in recent weeks, but as part of their strategy to sign him, PSG are looking to quickly find an agreement with the player first.

While a few differences still remain, PSG are confident of agreeing terms with the player and are prepared to make him the highest paid player at the club.

There is talk of the Parisians making an offer to Arsenal for Sanchez, but PSG are only expected to table a bid once they find a concrete agreement with the player’s representatives.
 