Paris Saint-Germain Nail Down Strategy To Do Alexis Sanchez Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain could quickly place an offer on Arsenal’s table after reaching an agreement with Alexis Sanchez, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.



The Chilean star wants to leave Arsenal this summer and with his contract expiring at the end of next season, many feel Sanchez will not be playing for the Gunners in the new campaign.











Arsenal have made it clear that they will not be allowing him to leave, but that has not stopped his suitors from trying their luck to sign the 28-year-old winger.



Manchester City have been plotting to snare him away from Arsenal, but Arsene Wenger is reluctant to lose another one of his star players to Premier League rivals.





Bayern Munich have bowed out of the chase, but PSG are the ones who are doing all the running to secure the signature of the Chilean this summer at the moment.

Contact between the club and Sanchez’s representatives has intensified in recent weeks, but as part of their strategy to sign him, PSG are looking to quickly find an agreement with the player first.



While a few differences still remain, PSG are confident of agreeing terms with the player and are prepared to make him the highest paid player at the club.



There is talk of the Parisians making an offer to Arsenal for Sanchez, but PSG are only expected to table a bid once they find a concrete agreement with the player’s representatives.

