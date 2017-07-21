Roma Growing In Confidence Over Signing Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Roma are growing increasingly confident of taking Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez to Italy.



The Giallorossi are keen to snap up Mahrez from Leicester City and have been in talks with the Premier League club in an attempt to find an agreement.











Mahrez is claimed to be keen on the move and, according to Sky Italia, Roma are confident they will be able to sign the Algeria international winger.



The Serie A club are looking at a deal worth around €30m, plus bonuses, to take the final total higher.





Mahrez has been strongly linked with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal this summer .

But the Gunners have been left trailing by Roma putting in a strong and serious effort to take the winger to Serie A.



Mahrez is ready to move on from Leicester as he seeks regular Champions League football, having had a taste of the elite competition with the Foxes last term.

