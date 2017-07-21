XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2017 - 22:20 BST

Roma Growing In Confidence Over Signing Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez

 




Serie A giants Roma are growing increasingly confident of taking Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez to Italy.

The Giallorossi are keen to snap up Mahrez from Leicester City and have been in talks with the Premier League club in an attempt to find an agreement.




Mahrez is claimed to be keen on the move and, according to Sky Italia, Roma are confident they will be able to sign the Algeria international winger.

The Serie A club are looking at a deal worth around €30m, plus bonuses, to take the final total higher.
 


Mahrez has been strongly linked with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal this summer.

But the Gunners have been left trailing by Roma putting in a strong and serious effort to take the winger to Serie A.

Mahrez is ready to move on from Leicester as he seeks regular Champions League football, having had a taste of the elite competition with the Foxes last term.
 