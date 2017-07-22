AC Milan Still Working On Agreement For Manchester United Target Renato Sanches

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich for the signature of Manchester United target Renato Sanches, but a deal could be on the cards soon.



Bayern Munich are prepared to listen to offers for the 19-year-old midfielder after he struggled to become a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad last season.











Manchester United, who lost out to Bayern Munich on his signature last summer, are again interested in the young midfielder and are keen to take him to Old Trafford this time around.



However, the Red Devils are facing stiff competition from AC Milan, who have done all the initial running in the saga and have been in talks with the German champions.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, an initial two-year loan deal has been mooted for a fee of around €8m, with AC Milan retaining an option to sign him on a permanent contract.

However, the final transfer fee remains the bone of contention between the two club as Bayern Munich are keen to secure a figure of around €35m from AC Milan once Sanches moves to the Rossoneri on a permanent deal.



But for the moment AC Milan are not prepared to go beyond the €25m mark.



More talks are expected to take place in the coming days and weeks, where a compromise between the two clubs could be agreed.

