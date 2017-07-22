Alexis Sanchez Demands Lionel Messi’s Wage Level From PSG

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has demanded a contract worth the size of Lionel Messi’s current wage package at Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



PSG have pressed the accelerator in the chase for the winger over the last few days and the Arsenal star’s representatives have been locked in talks with the Parisians.











Arsenal have continued to maintain that the Chilean is not for sale this summer but PSG are moving forward with their attempts to snare him away from the Emirates.



The Ligue 1 giants are claimed to be close to making a £35m bid for the player but the Parisians are yet to agree terms of a contract with the 28-year-old winger.





And the representatives have demanded a huge contract worth £500,000 per week from the Parisians as Sanchez looks to become one of the highest paid players in the world.

Messi recently signed a new four-year contract worth £500,000 per week and it seems the Chilean is keen to earn the same kind of wages as his former Barcelona team-mate.



PSG are said to be ready to make him the highest paid player at the club but it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to offer him a salary in line with Messi at Barcelona.

