Chase Gets Serious As Inter and Juventus Make Shock Offers For Liverpool Target

Inter Milan and Juventus have slapped in shock bids for Lazio midfielder and Liverpool target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder’s future has come under the scanner this summer and a number of clubs have been linked with having an interest in the former Genk man.











Liverpool slapped in a bid earlier in the summer and Lazio wasted little time in knocking back their offer, but it hasn’t stopped his other suitors losing interest in him.



His agent recently squashed speculation of a summer move and insisted that Milinkovic-Savic is happy to continue at Lazio next season, but his future has come in for fresh speculation.





According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Juventus and Inter Milan have tabled shock offers for the Lazio midfielder and are keen to snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico.

It has been claimed that both clubs have slapped in identical offers of €70m for the 22-year-old and hoping to secure a deal to snap him up this summer.



Lazio have not been interested in selling the midfielder, but it remains to be seen how they react to such aggressive moves by Inter and Juventus for the Serbian.

