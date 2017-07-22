Chelsea Surge Past Manchester United In Race For Brazil Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have surged ahead in the race for Manchester United target Richarlison and the Brazilian is now closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge.



Dutch giants Ajax have recently been making the running to take the Fluminense striker to Europe, but now the Amsterdam club are being squeezed out.











Manchester United, along with other interested clubs Sampdoria and Inter, are also now trailing as Chelsea have taken the lead.



According to Sky Italia, Richarlison is now closing in on a move to the English champions.





The 20-year-old striker has admitted he is interested in a move to Europe and singled out which leagues attract him.

It has been revealed that Richarlison is excited by playing in Italy, England and the Netherlands.



Fluminense have Richarlison under contract until 2020 and it remains to be seen how much Chelsea might pay for the Brazilian.



The striker is a Brazil Under-20 international and has been tipped for big things.

