Juventus U-turn On Arsenal Target, Won’t Sell Now

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are no longer interested in selling Juan Cuadrado this summer despite interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.



The Colombian’s future at Juventus has come under the scanner this summer since it emerged that the Italian champions were planning to sell him as part of a clear-out.











With Douglas Costa joining Juventus and Federico Bernardeschi on his way from Fiorentina, there were suggestions that Cuadrado could be sold to find space in the squad.



Arsenal have been interested in signing the former Chelsea winger, but Cuadrado’s camp have been clear about continuing at Juventus and have been insisting that he won’t leave.





And it seems Juventus are also unlikely to sell the player as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian champions are no longer keen to sell the Colombian this summer.

The Juventus hierarchy are plotting to hold on to the winger and are planning for the season ahead with Cuadrado as part of their squad.



Arsenal are still interested n Cuadrado, but it seems Juventus have taken the Colombian off the market for the time being.



He has a contract until 2020 with Juventus.

