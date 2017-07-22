Leeds Striker Wants To Know Role As Five Clubs Track Him – And Clock Is Ticking On Move Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





No fewer than five Swedish clubs are actively tracking the situation of Marcus Antonsson at Leeds United.



Antonsson moved to Leeds from Swedish side Kalmar last summer and when he landed at Elland Road he did so as the Allsvenskan's top goalscorer.











But Antonsson has received little chance to nail down a regular first team spot at Leeds and clubs in Sweden are looking at taking him back home.



Malmo, IFK Goteborg, Hammarby, IFK Norrkoping and AIK are all keeping tabs on Antonsson and will swoop given any indication he is available for transfer and willing to move, according to FotbollDirekt.





Antonsson's former club Kalmar have also been keeping an eye on the striker, but could not afford to wait and have signed Erton Fejzullahu.

Leeds have a new head coach this summer in the shape of Thomas Christiansen and Antonsson wants to wait to see how he fits into the Dane's plans before taking a call on his future.



If Christiansen indicates he is on the fringes, the striker is likely to return to Sweden.



The situation is set to come to a head soon though as the Swedish transfer window closes on 11th August.

