Manchester City Agree Defensive Record Fee For Monaco Full-Back

Manchester City have finally reached an agreement with Monaco for left-back Benjamin Mendy and the Frenchman is set to become the most expensive defender in world football.



With Pep Guardiola rejigging Manchester City's full-back options this summer, it became clear that he wanted to add fresh faces to his defence in the transfer window.











Manchester City paid a world record €57m fee to sign England right-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur last week, but the Englishman is set to lose the tag of world’s most expensive defender soon.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Manchester City and Monaco have finally reached an agreement over a fee for Mendy’s move to the Etihad this summer.





Monaco rejected three bids from Manchester City for the French left-back and wanted to keep hold of the player until the Citizens agreed to pay a world record fee for a defender.

It has been claimed that the Premier League giants have agreed to pay a fee worth €57.5m, exceeding the money they paid to Tottenham for Walker last week.



The 22-year-old is set to fly to Los Angeles over the weekend or on Monday, where he will undergo a medical ahead of joining his new team-mates for pre-season training.

