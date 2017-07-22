XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2017 - 13:27 BST

Out-of-favour PSG Star Pops Onto Chelsea’s Radar

 




Chelsea have been linked with a summer swoop for out of favour Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Pole joined PSG last summer from Sevilla, but struggled to make an impact and made just 19 appearances over the course of last season for the Parisians.




The defensive midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements and the club have signaled their intention to sell him after leaving him out of their pre-season tour of the US.

Despite a poor last season at PSG, the 27-year-old midfielder remains a big draw in the market and a number of European clubs are considering making a move for him.
 


And according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Chelsea are one of the clubs who are keeping a close eye on the Pole and could make a move for him this summer.  

Antonio Conte remains intent on adding more depth to his squad in the transfer window and Krychowiak has emerged as a feasible target for the Premier League champions.

PSG remain keen to ship him out soon but other than Valencia, none of the interested clubs are yet to make any concrete moves to sign the Polish midfielder from the Parisians this summer.
 