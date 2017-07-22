Out-of-favour PSG Star Pops Onto Chelsea’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have been linked with a summer swoop for out of favour Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.



The Pole joined PSG last summer from Sevilla, but struggled to make an impact and made just 19 appearances over the course of last season for the Parisians.











The defensive midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements and the club have signaled their intention to sell him after leaving him out of their pre-season tour of the US.



Despite a poor last season at PSG, the 27-year-old midfielder remains a big draw in the market and a number of European clubs are considering making a move for him.





And according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Chelsea are one of the clubs who are keeping a close eye on the Pole and could make a move for him this summer.

Antonio Conte remains intent on adding more depth to his squad in the transfer window and Krychowiak has emerged as a feasible target for the Premier League champions.



PSG remain keen to ship him out soon but other than Valencia, none of the interested clubs are yet to make any concrete moves to sign the Polish midfielder from the Parisians this summer.

