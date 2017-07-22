Right Now, Not For Sale At Any Price – Agent of Liverpool and Juventus Chased Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Mateja Kezman, former striker and agent of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, has indicated that his client is not for sale and wants to stay at Lazio, despite links with Liverpool, Inter and Juventus.



Liverpool reportedly saw a bid for the midfielder turned down by Lazio earlier this summer, while of late Inter and Juventus are claimed to have submitted big-money offers to take him away from the Italian capital.











But Kezman insists his client is not pushing to move and believes he is growing every day at Lazio.



"There is really interest from many Spanish, English and Italian teams, but he is not going to leave Lazio", Kezman told TuttoJuve.com, when asked about links with Juventus.





"The boy is happy in the capital. [Coach Simone] Inzaghi and the club are doing great things for him and Sergey is growing every day", the former Chelsea striker continued.

And Kezman insists there is simply no offer that Lazio could receive at present which would be acceptable to the Serie A club, while Milinkovic-Savic's representatives want him to stay and enjoy the forthcoming campaign in Rome.



"He is not for sale at any price at this moment.



"We want him to stay at Lazio and have fun next season", he added.



Just 22 years old, Milinkovic-Savic was snapped up by Lazio from Belgian side Genk in 2015 and has pushed forward his development in Italy

